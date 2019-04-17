(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bagpipes ringing out in the hallways of Mosaic Life Care on Wednesday for the hospital's annual Celebration of Life ceremony or organ donors.
The annual event brings together medical professionals, and families, friends, and recipients of organ donors to discus the importance of donating organs.
"I know a lot people will go to the DMV and sign their drivers license and say, "oh yeah, I'll be an organ donor," Sarah Cassity, the chairperson of Mosaic's organ and tissue committee said. "But really understanding what it means to be an organ donor and give the gift of life to somebody else who might need that. Sharing that communication to your family and letting them know is really a tremendous asset."
In 2018, Mosaic Life Care had eight organ donors and 14 people receiving those donations. The hospital also saw 31 tissue donors.
Nationally, there are more than 114,000 people waiting for an organ donation and every 10 minutes, someone is added to the wait list.
"It's very important that people sign up and register," Justina Barnes, with Midwest Transplant Network said.
For ways you can sign up to become a donor, click here.
Related Content
- Mosaic Life Care holds annual celebration of life for organ donors, recipients
- Mosaic Celebrates Donate Life Month
- Mosaic Life Care Hosting Blood Drive Today
- Mayo Clinic Representatives Visit Mosaic Life Care
- Mosaic Life Care Home Health Service Celebrates 40 Years
- Mosaic Life Care Honors Veteran Caregivers and Patients
- Mosaic Life Care purchases St. Francis Hospital in Maryville
- Local boy scout donates little libraries to Mosaic Life Care
- Mosaic Life Care named Most Wired Hospital in 2018
- It's a girl! Mosaic Life Care's first baby of 2019