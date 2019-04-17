Mosaic Life Care holds annual celebration of life for organ donors, recipients

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bagpipes ringing out in the hallways of Mosaic Life Care on Wednesday for the hospital's annual Celebration of Life ceremony or organ donors.

The annual event brings together medical professionals, and families, friends, and recipients of organ donors to discus the importance of donating organs.

"I know a lot people will go to the DMV and sign their drivers license and say, "oh yeah, I'll be an organ donor," Sarah Cassity, the chairperson of Mosaic's organ and tissue committee said. "But really understanding what it means to be an organ donor and give the gift of life to somebody else who might need that. Sharing that communication to your family and letting them know is really a tremendous asset."

In 2018, Mosaic Life Care had eight organ donors and 14 people receiving those donations. The hospital also saw 31 tissue donors.

Nationally, there are more than 114,000 people waiting for an organ donation and every 10 minutes, someone is added to the wait list.

"It's very important that people sign up and register," Justina Barnes, with Midwest Transplant Network said.

For ways you can sign up to become a donor, click here.