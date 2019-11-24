Mosaic Life Care holds ribbon cutting for new foundation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's a new chapter for a local organization dedicated to collaborative learning, the Mosaic Life Care Foundation held its ribbon-cutting ceremony at its offices on 6th street Friday morning. Mosaic staff said the organization will now expand its focus to include those in the hospital system.

"We will provide philanthropic efforts for the hospital system," Julie Gaddie, Mosaic Life Care Foundation president said.

Mosaic staff said the name change represents a look to the future, adding they want to bring philanthropic support and expansion to the hospital.