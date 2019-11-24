(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's a new chapter for a local organization dedicated to collaborative learning, the Mosaic Life Care Foundation held its ribbon-cutting ceremony at its offices on 6th street Friday morning. Mosaic staff said the organization will now expand its focus to include those in the hospital system.
"We will provide philanthropic efforts for the hospital system," Julie Gaddie, Mosaic Life Care Foundation president said.
Mosaic staff said the name change represents a look to the future, adding they want to bring philanthropic support and expansion to the hospital.
Related Content
- Mosaic Life Care holds ribbon cutting for new foundation
- Chiefs, Mosaic Life Care, MWSU hold training camp press conference
- Mosaic Life Care Hosting Blood Drive Today
- Mayo Clinic Representatives Visit Mosaic Life Care
- Mosaic Life Care holds annual celebration of life for organ donors, recipients
- Mosaic Announces New Heartland Foundation President
- Mosaic Celebrates Donate Life Month
- Mosaic Life Care named Most Wired Hospital in 2018
- Mosaic Life Care purchases St. Francis Hospital in Maryville
- Mosaic Life Care officially takes over hospital in Maryville
Scroll for more content...