Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mosaic Life Care named Most Wired Hospital in 2018

For its use of health care technology, Mosaic Life Care has been named the 2018 Most Wired Hospital for the 5th year in a row.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 5:44 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For its use of health care technology, Mosaic Life Care has been named the 2018 Most Wired Hospital for the 5th year in a row.

The award is given by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME). Hospitals are asked to complete a survey, which is used to judge the organization's progress in adoption, implementation and use of information technology.

Mosaic Life Care was one of 650 organizations that applied and one of 250 to receive the recognition.

The health care facility sites the use of an online patient portal, electronic health records, and virtual house calls as the reason it received the award.

"It makes it very exciting because first off we need to make sure we have the right technology to care of those patients and visitors," Brenda Williams Vice President of Technology Services at Mosaic Life Care said. "And that we have the clinicians have the right pieces of software."

Williams said that this year's survey had harder requirements on things like cybersecurity and clinical use.

In the future, the hospital hopes to incorporate more technology into its ability to treat patients.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 20°
Light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning giving some areas a dusting to one inch of snow. Sunshine returned in the afternoon and it quickly melted the snow that did fall.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events