Mosaic Life Care offering COVID-19 vaccines at Chiefs training camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A COVID-19 community vaccination event is coming to Kansas City Chiefs training camp.

Mosaic Life Care is teaming up with the Chiefs and Missouri Western State University to hold the vaccination event from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 12.

The theme for this year's training camp is "Be a Team Player - Get Vaccinated." Vaccinated fans will have an opportunity for limited interaction with defensive tackle Chris Jones, wide receiver Byron Pringle, and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. All three players are vaccinated.

The event is free and open to anyone 12 and older. Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the event. Individuals registering for a second dose will need to bring their vaccine card.

Appointments must be made in advance by visiting www.mymlc.com/vaccine to schedule.