Mosaic Life Care officially takes over hospital in Maryville

Mosaic Life Care officially took over the hospital in Maryville, Mo. Monday.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 9:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)—Mosaic Life Care officially took over the hospital in Maryville, Mo. Monday. 

The hospital formerly known as SSM Health St. Francis Hospital-Maryville is now the Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville. 

Mosaic Life Care to acquired the hospital, the affiliated outpatient, home care, hospice and medical group services, and SSM Health Preschool and Child Care last year. 

For the workweek, temperatures return to near where they should be this time of year (average high is 62 degrees). Monday and Tuesday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A weak disturbance will push through early Tuesday morning giving us a very slight chance of light rain.
