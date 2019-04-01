Mosaic Life Care officially takes over hospital in Maryville

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)—Mosaic Life Care officially took over the hospital in Maryville, Mo. Monday.

The hospital formerly known as SSM Health St. Francis Hospital-Maryville is now the Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville.

Mosaic Life Care to acquired the hospital, the affiliated outpatient, home care, hospice and medical group services, and SSM Health Preschool and Child Care last year.