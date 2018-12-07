Mosaic Life Care purchases St. Francis Hospital in Maryville

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care has finalized a deal that will transfer ownership of St. Francis Hospital in Marvyille to Mosaic.

St. Louis-based SSM Health and Mosaic Life Care finalized the deal Friday after months of discussion.

The deal will transfer ownership of St. Francis Hospital, its affiliated outpatient, home care, hospice, and medical group facilities. SSM Health's Preschool and Child Care Center in Maryville is also part of the deal.

Dr. Mark Laney, CEO of Mosaic Life Care, says that Mosaic will takeover operations in April of 2019. Laney expects the transition to be smooth-less for patients in Maryville.

"It'll be pretty seem-less to the individual in Maryville," Dr. Laney said. "Most of the work is behind the scenes. So our hope is that there will be very little disruption or change they notice through this process."

While there are no immediate plans for an expansion of facilities in Marvyille, patients can expect to receive the full spectrum of benefits that Mosaic Life Care provides, including the use of the Mayo Clinic.

Once operations begin in 2019, St. Francis Hospital's name will be changed to Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville.