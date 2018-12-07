Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mosaic Life Care purchases St. Francis Hospital in Maryville

Mosaic Life Care has finalized a deal that will transfer ownership of St. Francis Hospital in Marvyille to Mosaic.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 5:33 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care has finalized a deal that will transfer ownership of St. Francis Hospital in Marvyille to Mosaic.

St. Louis-based SSM Health and Mosaic Life Care finalized the deal Friday after months of discussion.

The deal will transfer ownership of St. Francis Hospital, its affiliated outpatient, home care, hospice, and medical group facilities. SSM Health's Preschool and Child Care Center in Maryville is also part of the deal.

Dr. Mark Laney, CEO of Mosaic Life Care, says that Mosaic will takeover operations in April of 2019. Laney expects the transition to be smooth-less for patients in Maryville.

"It'll be pretty seem-less to the individual in Maryville," Dr. Laney said. "Most of the work is behind the scenes. So our hope is that there will be very little disruption or change they notice through this process."

While there are no immediate plans for an expansion of facilities in Marvyille, patients can expect to receive the full spectrum of benefits that Mosaic Life Care provides, including the use of the Mayo Clinic.

Once operations begin in 2019, St. Francis Hospital's name will be changed to Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 26°
We had a lot of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. A few clouds moved back into the area but still a very cold day and night in the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events