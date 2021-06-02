Mosaic Life Care awarded for successful organ and tissue transplants

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With over 100,000 people anxiously sat on the national transplant waiting list, Mosaic Life Care has been awarded with successfully shrinking that number one donation at a time.

This week, Mosaic received an award from the Midwest Transplant Network "In Recognition of Achieving Excellence" for organ and tissue donation in 2020.

The local hospital system was one of 20 recipients to receive the award out of the 250 hospitals MTN collaborates with.

"Part of what makes them (Mosaic) special is really their caregivers. Families are more likely to say yes when they feel taken care of by the hospital and the caregivers that are there. Mosaic had an 88% conversion rate and we talk about numbers, but that’s more lives saved and that’s what’s important,” said Justina Barnes, Hospital Services Coordinator for Midwest Transplant Network.

Mosaic's chaplains were also awarded for their pivotal role in walking families through grieving the loss of a loved one. Chaplains assist donor families with finding solace by knowing their loss will save someone else.

“It has grown because people have become more comfortable because they realize we know this isn’t just a package of organs that we’re giving to someone else, this is a person,” said Dan Mefford, Chaplain Manager for Mosaic Life Care.

Mefford and other Chaplains like him walk the brave donors down the halls of Mosaic when it's time to say goodbye.

“One thing we do here at Mosaic is our honor walk. We invite our staff during the walks that are available to come down, line the buildings and just be silent in the acknowledgement of the donor and the gift that is being given to others who we don’t even know who they are,” said Mefford, “It’s our way of helping the family come to grasp that their loved one is gone and will be giving life to others.”

It's that very care that's awarded not only the chaplains, but the hospital in recognition for being best of the best in donations.

In 2020, Mosaic had 14 organ donors resulting in 31 lives saved.

They also had 51 tissue donors that enhanced the lives of over 5,000 people.

To commemorate those who gave the gift of life, a donor tree hangs on a wall at Mosaic which lists all the names of those brave patients and families who gave life. The artwork allows those still here to admire the courage and sacrifice.

Mefford said every time he adds a new leaf, he takes a moment to think and reflect on that gift.

“I have had the honor every year of assisting in putting those up and it really is an honor . It’s not a matter I have to go stick these things on the wall. It’s a matter of, ‘This person gave. This person’s family said yes,’ and you think about these things while you do it,” said Mefford.

In 2020, MTN recovered organs from a record number of donors with 341 donors that results in 898 donations.

Tissue donations were also higher last year with 1,938 donations.