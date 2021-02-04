Clear
Mosaic Life Care received two tickets to the Super Bowl in honor of local healthcare heroes

Mosaic Life Care received two tickets to the Super Bowl in honor of local healthcare heroes.

Posted: Feb 4, 2021 11:47 AM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care received two tickets to the Super Bowl in honor of local healthcare heroes.

Caregivers Louis Jamtgaard, MD, Emergency Room and Pat Howard, RN, ICU, will attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa

Skies are expected to cloud up as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Thursday morning. There is a chance for rain and snow as the front moves by but we are not expecting any accumulations. Temperatures will start to cool down as we end the week with highs only in the 30's.
