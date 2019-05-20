Mosaic Life Care recognizes Nurse of the Year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A nurse at Mosaic Life Care has received some special recognition.
Amber Hutchcraft was recently honored by the hospital as its nurse of the year.
Hutchcraft is a registered nurse in the intensive care unit. She said she owes the achievement to the many nurses that helped shape her into the nurse she is today.
"I love intensive care, love the teamwork, great support," Hutchcraft said. "Always learning something new and at the end of the day I can go home everyday saying I learned something or I did something different that I hadn't done before."
Hutchcraft has worked at Mosaic for 10 years.
