Mosaic Life Care reports 71 COVID-19 inpatients

Posted: Oct 7, 2020 8:59 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2020 9:01 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care has reported a new record high in the number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

Daily testing numbers from Wednesday show a total of 71 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 68 patients in St. Joseph, two in Maryville and one in Albany.

On Tuesday, the City of St. Joseph Health Department reported no new deaths from COVID-19, but reported an additional 66 confirmed cases and 16 probable cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Buchanan County to 2,933.

The health department reported a breakdown of coronavirus cases by ages as follows:

- Under 20: 323
- 20-29: 578
- 30-39: 499
- 40-49: 473
- 50-59: 456
- 60-69: 295
- 70-79: 184
- Over 80: 125

A free community-wide COVID-19 testing event will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 for Missouri residents 18 and older. The drive-thru testing clinic will be held at Krug Park from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

