(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department releasing new COVID-19 numbers for Buchanan County Monday.

The big story out of Mosaic Life Care, the health care facility reporting 78 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

71 are here in St. Joseph, four in Maryville and three in Albany.

Since last Wednesday, Buchanan County saw an increase of 212 new COVID cases.

Some good news, no new deaths to report and the county's positivity down to almost 10.5 percent.