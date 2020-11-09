Mosaic Life Care reports 81 COVID-19 hospitalizations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The number of people hospitalized at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph and Maryville with coronavirus is at a record high of 81, the hospital reported Monday.

Daily testing numbers show 74 patients are hospitalized in St. Joseph and seven in Maryville.

On Friday, the City of St. Joseph Health Department reported 4,379 total cases since the pandemic began and 52 deaths.

Hospitalizations and positive tests continue to climb in Missouri.

The state added more than 4,300 new coronavirus cases over the weekend. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been 212,441 total confirmed cases of the virus and 3,153 total deaths.