Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mosaic Life Care reports 81 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Daily testing numbers show 74 patients are hospitalized in St. Joseph and seven in Maryville.

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 10:06 AM
Updated: Nov 9, 2020 10:14 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The number of people hospitalized at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph and Maryville with coronavirus is at a record high of 81, the hospital reported Monday.

Daily testing numbers show 74 patients are hospitalized in St. Joseph and seven in Maryville.

On Friday, the City of St. Joseph Health Department reported 4,379 total cases since the pandemic began and 52 deaths.

Hospitalizations and positive tests continue to climb in Missouri.

The state added more than 4,300 new coronavirus cases over the weekend. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been 212,441 total confirmed cases of the virus and 3,153 total deaths.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 67°
A strong cold front heading toward northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas will return shower and thunderstorm chances Monday night and Tuesday. The possibility for some heavy rain is there for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories