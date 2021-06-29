Mosaic: low vaccination rate fueling COVID-19 hospitalizations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care is seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations have taken a turn for the St. Joseph hospital this week. For the first time since February, Mosaic reported hospitalizations in the 20's. Tuesday, Mosaic reported 26 inpatients with five in the ICU.

“It’s due to low vaccination,” said Dr. Davin Turner, Chief Medical Officer at Mosaic Life Care.

Mosaic health officials have placed blame on Buchanan County's low vaccination rate which is currently sitting stagnant at 19.1% of residents fully vaccinated. Turner said the county's low vaccination rate coupled with the highly contagious Delta variant is contributing to the spike in hospitalizations.

Dr. Davin Turner also said the majority of those patients hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated, all but two patients.

The local hospital reported less than 5% of fully vaccinated residents end up in the hospital.

“Only of those over the course since vaccinations started, has one become severely ill. That patient had multiple comorbidities, multiple illnesses that most likely did not allow them to gain full immunity," said Dr. Turner,“The vaccine is still your best chance, even if you contract it, you will not become severely ill and succumb to your illness.”

Mosaic is seeing an increasing amount of young people become infected with the virus, specifically those under 17-years-old.

However, Mosaic's health officials said it's those 50-years-old and up becoming severely ill to the extent of hospitalization.

Dr. Turner also reported a positivity rate of 18% in the hospital. He said by looking at that rate history throughout the course of the pandemic, Mosaic could see between 30-60 hospitalizations in the next few weeks.

As more COVID-19 patients fill the beds at Mosaic, it's causing emotional stress for frontline workers who hope they aren't in store for another tough year.

“It hurts our caregivers. Emotionally, this is so trying on them to see the numbers go up and knowing what they’ve gone through. For them to be thinking, ‘Are we going to have to go back through this, this winter? Will it be another year and a half?’” said Dr. Turner.

Dr. Turner encourages those unvaccinated to roll up their sleeve and take the shot.

The St. Joseph Health Department will offer walk-in vaccinations beginning July 1st.