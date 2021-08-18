Mosaic Life Care requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for caregivers

Clear
Mosaic Life Care said Wednesday it will require caregivers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 4:17 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 5:06 PM

According to the hospital, more than 60% of employees are currently vaccinated. Hospital volunteers and new hires will also be required to be vaccinated from COVID-19 beginning Sept. 13.

The first group required to be vaccinated by Nov. 1 includes physicians, nurse practitioners and leadership positions.

All caregivers will be required to be fully vaccinated over the next four the five months, hospital officials said. It is not clear how the hospital plans to verify vaccination status.

The hospital has ranged between 40 to 60 patients a day hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past month.

Hospital officials said 37 caregivers are currently out with COVID.

"We've had a very, very poor response in regards to vaccinations in our community," said Mosaic CEO Dr. Mark Laney. "We feel like it's imperative that we be an example. We believe that the vaccine is safe, it's effective, and that for us to get through this as a community we must have a much, much higher percentage of vaccinated individuals."

