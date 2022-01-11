Clear
Mosaic Life Care responds to Covid surge

A hotline has been set up to help patients get connected to testing sites and locations.

Posted: Jan 11, 2022 6:58 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Officials at Mosaic Life Care are concerned about the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the area.

At Mosaic Life Care, 68 people are fighting the virus in the hospital, slightly less from earlier this week.  Officials said in a press conference Tuesday the virus’ spread remains a serious situation.

Currently, the hospital’s positivity rate rose 10 percentage points to 38%, and their testing events have collected 1200 positive Covid-19 tests in the course of one week.

Officials spoke about whether the increase means mask mandates should be put back on the table, 

"I don't think that St. Joseph has the will to go back to mask mandates," Laney said. "We all have personal choice and accountability." 

The Mosaic system is seeing also a rush of people looking for a Covid test.  They advise avoiding their emergency room and instead call a hotline setup to connect patients to testing sites and locations. The number is 855 577-0211.

