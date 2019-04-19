Mosaic Medical Center—Maryville talks future plans for hospital

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— Mosaic Medical Center—Maryville has been running under its new name for three weeks and discussion of the future is already underway.

"Very excited about the possibilities—there are so many great opportunities," said Nate Blackford, president of Mosaic Medical Center—Maryville. "This community is special. This organization is special."

Mosaic Life Care's purchase of the former SSM St. Francis Hospital brought excitement as well as reservations from patients and families because of the unknown.

However, Mosaic officials continue to reassure those wondering what's next for the Maryville location.

"Keep patients here, locally to the maximum that we can do safely," Mosaic Life Care CEO Dr. Mark Laney said. "Our intent is to not take patients and take them all down to St. Joseph at all."

And for those concerned about any changes in health care, Blackford echoed Laney's sentiments.

"The nice thing about this transition is those individuals, who have a great relationship with their provider, can continue to have a great relationship with their provider," Blackford said. "As much as there is external change, internally and the care provided will be the same as it's always been."

Mosaic chose Blackford, a hometown candidate to take charge of the new hospital and with growing up in Maryville, he hopes to see the hospital grow.

"We are absolutely looking at ways to expand our services here," Blackford said.

And in Blackford's eyes, expansion doesn't always mean a physical one.

"We are still in the process of figuring out the right areas to grown in and where those opportunities exist," Blackford said. "Orthopedic services are certainly a focus, surgical services—the kinds of things that we can continue to do here locally."

Blackford said anytime there is an expansion that can potentially come with job opportunities and a chance for professional growth.

At the end of the day, Mosaic officials said Mosaic Medical Center—Maryville plans to be a focal point of the community for years to come.