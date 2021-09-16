Mosaic Life Care unveils new $20 million ICU

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday, Mosaic Life Care held a small ribbon cutting ceremony for its new $20 million intensive care unit.

The new multi-million dollar ICU sits on the third floor of the hospital. All 24 patient beds are doubled the size and equipped with the latest technology to help caregivers save lives.

“We are surrounded by innovation in these rooms,” said Kim Turner, RN, Mosaic Director of the ICU.

The rooms also allow patient beds to now face the window, door or a loved one.

The open-floor design includes a nursing 'pod' which allows the medical team to have a clear and constant view of the patients. Hospital officials said the spacious design concept was insisted on by frontline caregivers.

“They wanted to have visibility so there’s good visibility of patients at all times. Eyes on patients is what saves lives,” said Turner.

The new intensive care unit includes two medical "booms" in each room which provides care team members access to electricity, medical gas, oxygen and suction all with the touch of a button.

Taking notes from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ICU has been built to be 'pandemic capable' which includes a blue light technology to disinfect and reduce risk of infection.

The construction of this brand new ICU has been a process three years in the making and Mosaic officials said the result is something the community can be proud of as health care workers now have a new space capable of treating those most in need.

"They poured their hearts and souls into this unit, so we can provide the best and safest care for the patients in our community. Also, function as a team. Teamwork is the number one thing in an ICU. This space allows them to function as a team and to provide the highest quality in safe care," said Turner.

The ICU is scheduled to open on September 23rd.