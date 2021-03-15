Mosaic Life Care updates visitor policy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care has updated its hospital visitation policy.

Below are the changes effective Monday, March 15.

Visitor Policy

Effective Monday, March 15, 2021, guidelines for Mosaic's visitor policy in all areas are as follows:

• Two visitors allowed at a time

• No age limit on visitors

• COVID-19 positive patients and Patients Under Investigation (PUI) will still not be allowed any visitors at this time

Students and volunteers onsite

Effective Monday, March 15, 2021, volunteers and students will be allowed in all areas of the Mosaic organization under the following guidelines:

• Leadership in clinical setting may choose to limit or restrict volunteers as they see fit

• Job shadows and students may return to all areas, however, they will not be allowed to enter the rooms of any COVID-19 patients

Entrance Screening

Based on recommendations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Mosaic will continue to:

• Screen and take the temperature of all patients, visitors and employees entering all Mosaic facilities.

• We will re-evaluate monthly based on CMS and CDC recommendations.

Virtual clinic visits

At this time, Mosaic will continue to offer virtual clinic visits for patient convenience.