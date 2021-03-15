Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mosaic Life Care updates visitor policy

Mosaic Life Care has updated its hospital visitation policy.

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 9:37 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care has updated its hospital visitation policy.

Below are the changes effective Monday, March 15.

Visitor Policy
Effective Monday, March 15, 2021, guidelines for Mosaic's visitor policy in all areas are as follows:
• Two visitors allowed at a time
• No age limit on visitors
• COVID-19 positive patients and Patients Under Investigation (PUI) will still not be allowed any visitors at this time

Students and volunteers onsite
Effective Monday, March 15, 2021, volunteers and students will be allowed in all areas of the Mosaic organization under the following guidelines:
• Leadership in clinical setting may choose to limit or restrict volunteers as they see fit
• Job shadows and students may return to all areas, however, they will not be allowed to enter the rooms of any COVID-19 patients

Entrance Screening
Based on recommendations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Mosaic will continue to:
• Screen and take the temperature of all patients, visitors and employees entering all Mosaic facilities.
• We will re-evaluate monthly based on CMS and CDC recommendations.

Virtual clinic visits
At this time, Mosaic will continue to offer virtual clinic visits for patient convenience.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Clarinda
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Falls City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain chances are set to continue today, mainly during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The first half of today will be cloudy with temperatures warming into the low to mid 50s. Rain chances will increase this afternoon into this evening with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Calmer conditions will move into the area on Tuesday as cloudy skies continue. Rain chances move back into the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday with temperature remaining in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Conditions look to dry out for the end of the week into the weekend with temperature slowly warming back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories