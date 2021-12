(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care announced on Wednesday that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner has resigned.

Turner, who also serves as the President at Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph, Medical Center, has accepted a position at Maury Regional Health in Columbia, Tennessee. He will fill the role as President and CEO in Tennessee.

Dr. Turner has been a part of the Mosaic system for 25 years. His anticipated departure will be in March 2022.