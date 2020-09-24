emPowerU pilots after-school programming

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) EmPowerU is hosting its' first ever after-school program for grades 3-8.

The six-week program features virtual reality modules, LEGO projects, and focusing on STEAM learning.

"We just wanted to offer these things because the kids don’t get to experience these things in school typically, so we want to expose them to this type of learning," said Devran Brower, the Director of program operations at emPowerU.

Brower said that emPowerU focuses on STEM and STEAM learning. The academy aims to prepare kids for the future in ways they may not learn at school.

"In our world of STEM and STEAM, what is next, what’s coming next. Those jobs are the future. To hopefully allow these kids to see a passion they might have or develop in the future for themselves.”

The Foundation will follow appropriate guidelines with participants and staff including taking temperatures, requiring face masks, social distancing and providing hand sanitizing stations.

The six-week program began on Tuesday, and will last until October 27.

For more information about emPowerU, visit their website at https://www.mlcfoundation.com/empoweru/