Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville to create healing garden for patients, families

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— A visit to the hospital can be a long, draining experience, whether it be physically, mentally or emotionally, and that's why the Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville will create a healing garden for patients and families.

"Right now, our patients look out the window and they can see a brick wall," Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville RN Kenzie White said. "It's in a corner, not much is out there for them to enjoy."

With the new healing garden, Cancer Care patients will have a view from their rooms and the opportunity to walk through the garden.

"Sometimes you need to stop at some point," Oncologist Dr. Rolando Breier said. "You need to go out. You need to find a place that's green, has air and you just kind of put yourself together again."

But it won't just be for the cancer patients, but patients throughout the hospital, as well as doctors, nurses and patients' family members.

"It relieves stress," Breast cancer survivor Kara Puche said. "It relieves tension—just to escape for maybe five-10 minutes. It's kind of refreshing."

For Kara Puche and her daughter, Loren, the healing garden is special.

Kara is a breast cancer survivor, and while helping to care for her, Loren turned to nature.

"We were very blessed that my mom got to walk out cancer free," Loren said. "I went out to our greenhouse on campus and I just tried to keep my mind off of everything. I tried to keep collective because I wanted to be strong."

As part of the Northwest Missouri State Horticulture Club, Loren will help provide flowers and plants to the healing garden.

"It kind of brings you to tears a little bit," Kara said. I'm very proud of her and it's just so exciting because I think this is something that we can do collectively and it's going to be here forever."

Hospital officials hope for a groundbreaking on the garden in May.