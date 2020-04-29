Clear
Mosaic Life Care and the United Way team up to give back to the community

Several local agencies and child care centers continue to work through the coronavirus pandemic. One local organization and healthcare provider wanted to give back.

Apr 29, 2020
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 12:11 PM
Chris Roush

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In this time of need, people continue to lend a helping hand.

"We were able to work diligently, we have a supply department and a supply leader that has been working countless hours to try to make sure that this community has the supplies that it needs,” Linda Bahrke, Population Health Administrator for Mosaic Life Care said.

In recent weeks, hand sanitizers are becoming increasingly hard to find.

So Mosaic Life Care partnered up with the United Way to help out some local child care centers and other agencies.

“We have to keep our kids safe, keep our staff safe and we have to help keep our parents safe,” Kristin White from Interserv said.

For three hours Tuesday, volunteers went business to business just to help people get through this pandemic.

“We have received so many donations, especially towards staff and nurses,” Bahrke said. “Businesses are providing meals, individuals are coming and providing facemasks and those kinds of things so as a way to be able to give back to the community and the effort the community has given to us, we wanted to do something we thought would be helpful.”

The volunteers handed out hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer. Even though it won't fix all the needs, it was much appreciated by those who are working during the stay-at-home shutdown in St. Joseph who received the donations.

“Because of the pandemic that has happened, everybody is buying stuff up,” White said. “We’re really grateful for it because we do really need it.”

Mosaic bought 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer from Hillyard Industries. The United Way also received another donation of hand sanitizer this week. Altec Industries donated 1,400 bottles that the United Way will distribute to local agencies and food pantries this week.

A cold front will push into the region Tuesday afternoon and evening which brought some cooler temperatures with it.
