(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care announced a COVID-19 Testing Hotline in wake of a sharp increase in demand for tests.

The testing hotline can help the caller determine where to go for a test such as your primary care doctor, an urgent care clinic or local pharmacy.

Mosaic says that the best weapon against the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated and to wear a mask, socially distance if possible and wash your hands.

The COVID-19 hotline is 855-577-0211