Mosaic announces vaccination clinic at Chiefs Training Camp

Mosaic staff hopes to incentivize more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 7:22 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care is teaming up with The Kansas City Chiefs and Missouri Western State University to hold a Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the Looney Complex on MWSU's campus. 

The clinic is set to take place next Thursday, August 12 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. or while supplies last. 

The clinic is open to anyone age 12 or older, minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

As an incentive to encourage more people to get vaccinated, Chiefs fans will have the opportunity to meet defensive tackle Chris Jones, and wide receivers Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson. Mosaic officials said interaction would be limited. 

Dr. Davin Turner, Mosaic Life Care spoke about the importance of improving area vaccination rates Monday, he said the more people that get vaccinated, the less chance there is of the virus mutating into new variants.  

Those looking to receive a vaccination will need to make an appointment through Mosaic's website before the 12th. Each person who signs up for an appointment is allowed one support person age 16 or older. 

Today we saw a hazy sky from the wild fires out to the west of us and high temperatures only in the mid 80s for our high. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
