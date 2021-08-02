Mosaic announces vaccination clinic at Chiefs Training Camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care is teaming up with The Kansas City Chiefs and Missouri Western State University to hold a Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the Looney Complex on MWSU's campus.

The clinic is set to take place next Thursday, August 12 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

The clinic is open to anyone age 12 or older, minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

As an incentive to encourage more people to get vaccinated, Chiefs fans will have the opportunity to meet defensive tackle Chris Jones, and wide receivers Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson. Mosaic officials said interaction would be limited.

Dr. Davin Turner, Mosaic Life Care spoke about the importance of improving area vaccination rates Monday, he said the more people that get vaccinated, the less chance there is of the virus mutating into new variants.

Those looking to receive a vaccination will need to make an appointment through Mosaic's website before the 12th. Each person who signs up for an appointment is allowed one support person age 16 or older.