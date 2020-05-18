Mosaic completes second day of drive-thru coronavirus testing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care held their second and final day of mass testing for COVID-19 Sunday.

Staff said as of Sunday afternoon they saw about 550 people showed up for the testing. That brings the latest total to just under 1400 tests the hospital has completed.

While that's a little short of their original goal, hospital staff say their main goal is getting a better grasp of the virus' impact here in Buchanan County.

“The big piece is to identify true numbers in Buchanan County,” Director of Security at Mosaic Life Care Derek Conz said. “Are we seeing an increase, are we seeing a decrease, that’s really what this study is to determine.”

The hospital’s original goal was 2,000 tests. Mosaic staff say the results of the testing should start to come in 72 hours after the tests are performed.