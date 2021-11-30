Mosaic honors caregiver with highest honor achievable for work with cancer patients

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care celebrated 'Giving Tuesday' by honoring a caregiver who they said goes above and beyond for her cancer patients.

Tuesday morning, the local hospital system recognized Sherry Lehman, a registered nurse at the cancer center, with the highest award a caregiver at Mosaic can receive- the Servant Heart award.

"You know, you reflect and you wonder, ‘Are you really worthy of such an award?’ Because I just come to work everyday and do what we all do,” said Sherry Lehman, lead infusion RN for Mosaic Life Care-Cancer Care.

Lehman nominated by those who work with her side by side everyday.

Coworkers surrounded her and cheered and Lehman accepted the award. Fellow staff and administrators said she exudes passion and heart as she helps her cancer patients on their difficult journey ahead.

“She's the person that when you come here for your treatment, she's going to be there with you just like a family member and walk through this journey with you like a family member. That's very special. You don't get that everywhere," said Jerry Pickman, VP of Philanthropy Operations for Mosaic Life Care.

Along with the Servant Heart award, Mosaic donated $500 to a charity of Lehman's choosing.

With no hesitation, Lehman decided to give that money right back to her cancer patients.

"I think what keeps me going everyday is we're here to help people, the most vulnerable population of people, live longer. Give them some hope and give them quality with their quantity," said Lehman.

The $500 will go into the assistance fund to help make life more comfortable for cancer patients. Money can be used to provide transportation to and from treatment, wigs, prosthesis, medication, food, etc.