Mosaic hospitalizations rise to 87, state positivity rate 39.4%

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 at Mosaic Life Care continues to rise, reaching another new high Tuesday.

A total of 87 patients are in the hospital at Mosaic, including 82 in St. Joseph and 5 in Maryville.

The rise in hospitalizations comes as Missouri continues to see coronavirus cases increase.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service's dashboard, the state added 4,257 new COVID-19 cases since Monday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 216,697.

In the last seven days there have been 24,177 positive cases of coronavirus with an average of 3,454 new cases per day. Missouri's 7-day positively rate stands at 39.4 percent.

The state is reporting 2,055 COVID hospitalizations with 457 patients in ICU and 237 on ventilators. The remaining hospital bed capacity is at 44 percent.

The state also added 146 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, but state health officials said 138 of the deaths were added after analyzing recent death certificates. The statewide death total from COVID-19 is 3,153.