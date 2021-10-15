Mosaic hosting Pfizer booster clinic today

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Today, Mosaic Life Care will reopen the community clinic at East Hills Shopping Center.

This clinic will be for previous Pfizer patients who qualify to receive a booster shot at least six months after receiving their second shot.

The clinic will be at the former Gordman's location beginning at 8:30 a.m and will run until 12:30 p.m.

Again this is for Pfizer booster shots only and for individuals that fall under the categories listed on your screen.

