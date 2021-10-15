Clear
Mosaic hosting Pfizer booster clinic today

This clinic will be for previous Pfizer patients who qualify to receive a booster shot at least six months after receiving their second shot.

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 9:33 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 9:34 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Today, Mosaic Life Care will reopen the community clinic at East Hills Shopping Center.

This clinic will be for previous Pfizer patients who qualify to receive a booster shot at least six months after receiving their second shot.

The clinic will be at the former Gordman's location beginning at 8:30 a.m and will run until 12:30 p.m.

Again this is for Pfizer booster shots only and for individuals that fall under the categories listed on your screen.

For more information on Covid-19 vaccine CLICK HERE.

Rain showers have started to exit the area early this morning leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will linger through the lunch time hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
