Mosaic hosts joint training operation in mock trauma simulation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday morning, a mock trauma simulation was underway at Mosaic Life Care to give medical professionals practice working a trauma case.

It was the first mock trial between LifeNet, Mosaic Life Care and Buchanan County EMS as a team. The 12 person training operation was designed to provide medics with hands on experience in a critical care experience.

“Taking what you learn in the classroom and actually applying your hands to it just makes it that much better,” said Casey Garwood, BCEMS Critical Care Transport paramedic.

The mock simulation this week dealt with the victim of a motorcycle wreck in critical condition. LifeNet flew the victim in, Mosaic's Emergency Department offered treatment and BCEMS went through the motions of transporting the patient to a hospital in Kansas City.

Medics said these first-hand simulations are vital in giving them the time to refine the details.

“It’s always the little things in these trainings that make the biggest difference because you don’t think about them when you’re in a classroom, then you get in a setting and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, I need to figure this out,’” said Kati Hawkins, BCEMS Critical Care Transport Nurse.

The trauma program's manager said the mock trial also gives the members a chance to work through the stressful emotions that come with saving someone's life.

“They learn to think critically around severely injured patients and also practice certain skills during this, so they get more comfortable with what they’re doing,” said Mark Sonnenmoser, Mosaic Life Care's Trauma Program Manager.

Medical professionals said working as a team and learning how to effectively communicate across medical teams is the key to saving lives.

“To describe that, I'd ask you to think of something like a NASCAR pit crew. You have a lot of talented individuals who know what they’re doing, but reality is they have to work together to accomplish what they do in a very short period of time,” said Sonnenmoser.

Medics involved in the simulation said the big takeaway is to stay vigilant and think critically.

“The biggest key from running from the classroom to the field is it’s never going to be textbook. It’s going to be try this and see if it works,” said Garwood.

Sonnenmoser said COVID-19 has impacted how many person to person simulations they've been able to have, but they're now getting back into these more interactive trainings. Every nurse in the emergency department or critical care has to have eight hours of critical care each year.