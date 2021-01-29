Mosaic launches website that allows people to book COVID vaccine appointments

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care's new "Appointment Request List" will go live at 5 p.m. Friday evening on the Mosaic website.

Now, eligible people can register to "get in line" online until a vaccine appointment opens up.

The following are steps to register for the Appointment Request List:

Visit myMLC.com/vaccine

Choose your location, then click "Sign Up for the Request List"

You will need the following information: Name Address City, State, Zip Phone (cell phone if you would like to receive text notification Last four digits of your social security number Birthdate email address (to receive notification when appointments open)

Once complete, you will be added to the Appointment Request List in the order registrations are received

Appointments will open based on the vaccine supply Mosaic receives

After you sign up, you will receive an email and text when an appointment is available for the COVID-19 vaccine

When you are notified an appointment is available:

You have 24 hours to book this appointment. After that time, you will be placed back on the Appointment Request List.

The link provided is tied to the information already provided by you on the Appointment Request List. It cannot be used to make an appointment for another person.

This link cannot be transferred to another individual to book an open slot.

The link cannot be forwarded to others, or they will receive an error message.

In a joint statement, Mosaic and the City of St. Joseph said "we want to thank everyone for their patience, and we want you to know we have listened and worked hard with our community partners to try and accommodate everyone. We continue to work on a possible phone option and hope to announce that soon."

Again, to register for the Appointment Request List, visit myMLC.com/vaccine