Mosaic preps for training camp by setting up medical tent

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the Chiefs return to Missouri Western State University in just over a week for training camp, so is Mosaic Life Care.

On Tuesday, Mosaic set up their medical tent at MWSU's practice facility in preparation for training camp.

Mosaic staff will be roaming the practice facility during camp to make sure fans are staying cool, but they are also providing fans with a cooling tent.

"If they need to cool off or something we have a tent here that's going to be air conditioned," said Dustin Doss, the Associate Director of the Emergency Department at Mosaic.

Staff said it's important to stay hydrated and suggested those attending camp drink water the night before attending.

Heat-related illnesses aren't the only things Mosaic is prepared for, in their tenth year of training camp they say they're ready for anything.

"We've kind of got it down a little bit, we know what goes on and what we do to take care of the patients in the facility," said Doss.