Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mosaic provides update on current COVID-19 surge

"We can't do this forever. It's been two years. Two years is a very long time. Our Census is probably 50 or 60 patients above what we normally would have this time of year and it weighs on people. It weighs on them, it weighs on their children, it weighs on their spouse and their families,” Dr. Laney said.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 10:27 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Now to the coronavirus pandemic where the peak of this covid wave is still weeks away, officials from Mosaic Life Care gave the community an update on how the system is handling an influx of patients.

Mosaic CEO Dr. Mark Laney says they are not in crisis mode but the situation is serious.

More than 40 percent of people who get tested at Mosaic have turned up positive.

A third of the system's in-patient population is covid patients.

Plus, staffing is tight right now with nearly 90 caregivers out because of covid.

"We can't do this forever. It's been two years. Two years is a very long time. Our Census is probably 50 or 60 patients above what we normally would have this time of year and it weighs on people. It weighs on them, it weighs on their children, it weighs on their spouse and their families,” Dr. Laney said.

As of Monday there were 61 patients in the Mosaic system with 55 in St. Joseph, four in Maryville, and two in Albany.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories