Mosaic provides update on current COVID-19 surge

Now to the coronavirus pandemic where the peak of this covid wave is still weeks away, officials from Mosaic Life Care gave the community an update on how the system is handling an influx of patients.

Mosaic CEO Dr. Mark Laney says they are not in crisis mode but the situation is serious.

More than 40 percent of people who get tested at Mosaic have turned up positive.

A third of the system's in-patient population is covid patients.

Plus, staffing is tight right now with nearly 90 caregivers out because of covid.

"We can't do this forever. It's been two years. Two years is a very long time. Our Census is probably 50 or 60 patients above what we normally would have this time of year and it weighs on people. It weighs on them, it weighs on their children, it weighs on their spouse and their families,” Dr. Laney said.

As of Monday there were 61 patients in the Mosaic system with 55 in St. Joseph, four in Maryville, and two in Albany.