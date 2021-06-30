Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mosaic renews visitor restrictions as COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again in St. Joseph

The policy takes effect July 1 and will remain in effect for the next 30 days.

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 4:31 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care said today it will again restrict visitors as the number of patients it's treating for COVID-19 keeps climbing.

The hospital announced that all patients will only be allowed one visitor at its main campus in St. Joseph. The policy takes effect July 1 and will remain in effect for the next 30 days.

Visitor policies at Mosaic clinics, Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville and Mosaic Medical Center-Albany will remain unchanged.

Mosaic has 24 patients in its COVID-19 unit in St. Joseph and one patient in Albany.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are to continue today through the afternoon hours however a few isolated showers this evening can not be ruled out. Temperatures will be back in the lower 80s this afternoon. A few isolated showers will be possible on Thursday, however most of the day will be dry. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Friday and last through the holiday weekend. Highs will be seasonal with temperatures in the 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Community Events

Most Popular Stories