Mosaic renews visitor restrictions as COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care said today it will again restrict visitors as the number of patients it's treating for COVID-19 keeps climbing.

The hospital announced that all patients will only be allowed one visitor at its main campus in St. Joseph. The policy takes effect July 1 and will remain in effect for the next 30 days.

Visitor policies at Mosaic clinics, Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville and Mosaic Medical Center-Albany will remain unchanged.

Mosaic has 24 patients in its COVID-19 unit in St. Joseph and one patient in Albany.