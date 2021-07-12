Mosaic reports COVID-19 hospitalizations in the 50's

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the first time since mid-January, Mosaic Life Care reported COVID-19 hospitalizations in the 50's.

Monday, Mosaic reported 52 coronavirus hospitalizations with 51 patients in St. Joseph and one in Maryville. COVID-19 inpatients have doubled within the last two weeks. The hospital has not reported these numbers since the beginning of the year.

Mosaic's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Davin Turner, blamed two factors for the rapid surge in hospitalizations: Buchanan County's low vaccination rate of just 21.4% of residents partially immunized and the highly contagious Delta variant.

Dr. Turner said hospitalizations aren't going to drop anytime soon.

“Seeing what we’re seeing happen in Springfield could certainly happen here. We’re the hotspot at this particular time,” said Dr. Turner, Chief Medical Officer at Mosaic Life Care.

Health officials said the majority of those hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients.

However, Dr. Turner reported 5-10 of the inpatients have been vaccinated, but the majority only being partially inoculated.

“I’m not saying if you’ve been vaccinated you won’t get COVID, but your risk is extremely lowered," said Dr. Turner,“These are your best measures to either prevent getting COVID or prevent you from dying.”

The hospital also went from one COVID patient on a ventilator to seven in two weeks.

Mosaic's top health officials said the highly transmissible Delta variant is now the most common COVID variant infecting residents. Dr. Turner said the state has not provided the hospital with total infection numbers, but has indicated the majority of the infections Mosaic is seeing right now is the Delta variant.

Dr. Turner said the Delta variant is targeting younger people as a third of the inpatients are under 50-years-old. Five inpatients are under 30-years-old.

"We weren't seeing that before," said Dr. Turner,“We do have patients under 30 in our hospital with COVID who are severely ill so I need the younger folks to know you aren’t safe just because you aren’t 60.”

Mosaic's fifth floor COVID ward has filled up quickly with just four rooms left.

Top health officials for the hospital said they are now preparing the fourth floor for additional patients.

As Mosaic's positivity rate continues to increase, Dr. Turner said more hospital beds will fill up with the majority being unvaccinated people.

“We had just gone through a year and a half of this and we’re about to go through another timeline that I don't know,” said Dr. Turner,“We were over a 20% rate last week, we will go over 60 (hospitalizations). We will be closer to 75 is what I believe.”

At a 25% positivity rate within the hospital system, Mosaic saw it's peak of hospitalizations up in the 90's this past winter.

Dr. Turner urges residents to get vaccinated, so frontline workers don't have to go through that experience, again.

“That is a big fear that we end up back in the 90’s where we have two floors of the hospital full with COVID patients and have an ICU where half of those 21 beds have COVID patients in them,” said Dr. Turner, "Over 200 people died in this facility over the last 18 months from COVID. I really hope we don't repeat that. So, it's time for masks."

Mosaic's Chief Medical Officer is now advising residents to mask up, as well as practice good hand hygiene. He said masks should be worn specifically in large, inclosed areas surrounded by people with an unknown vaccine status.

Mosaic health officials said the hospital is in coordination with the Kansas City Chiefs to provide another vaccination opportunity similar to last week's single day clinic.