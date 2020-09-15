Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mayor McMurray to expand St. Joseph mask mandate Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mosaic reports highest COVID-19 hospitalizations since pandemic began

As of Tuesday morning, Mosaic Life Care is reporting 36 COVID-19 inpatients.

Posted: Sep 15, 2020 10:46 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 10:53 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As of Tuesday morning, Mosaic Life Care is reporting 36 COVID-19 inpatients. 

The 36 inpatients are the most the hospital has officially recorded since the pandemic began in March. 

On Monday, the St. Joseph Health Department reported the 18th and 19th COVID-19 related deaths. 

As of Monday, the health department announced 1,765 total COVID-19 cases with 1,436 confirmed cases and the rest being probable cases. 

Per the health department, the Buchanan County positivity rate is 8.26%

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Missouri is 1,010.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine will be abundant through the first part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories