Mosaic reports highest COVID-19 hospitalizations since pandemic began

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As of Tuesday morning, Mosaic Life Care is reporting 36 COVID-19 inpatients.

The 36 inpatients are the most the hospital has officially recorded since the pandemic began in March.

On Monday, the St. Joseph Health Department reported the 18th and 19th COVID-19 related deaths.

As of Monday, the health department announced 1,765 total COVID-19 cases with 1,436 confirmed cases and the rest being probable cases.

Per the health department, the Buchanan County positivity rate is 8.26%

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Missouri is 1,010.