Mosaic reports no confirmed cases of Coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care officials said Thursday that there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus at the hospital.

On Tuesday, the hospital announced it had screened a dozen patients for the virus with six approved for state testing. No information was released about the patients.

No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Buchanan County.

The state of Missouri has one confirmed case of Coronavirus. The patient is a St. Louis County woman in her 20s who had studied abroad in Italy.

The state has activated a hotline for anyone who has questions about COVID-19. The number is 877-435-8411.

The World Health Organization declared that the spread of the Coronavirus had reached the level of global pandemic on Wednesday.