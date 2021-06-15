Clear
Mosaic seeing a rise in Covid-19 hospitalizations again

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 11:36 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care is seeing a rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations once again.

The hospital is reporting 11 Covid-19 inpatients, all in St. Joseph.

Since the beginning of April, Mosaic is no longer reporting hospitalization numbers daily unless it reaches 10 patients or more.

The last update was more than a month ago on May 11.

According to the St. Joseph Health Department, Buchanan County has seen an increase of 46 total cases, (17 confirmed and 29 probable), bringing the county’s total to 7,442 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Also according to the health department, 32,661 doses of vaccine have been administered in Buchanan County with 20.5 percent of the population receiving at least one dose.

Statewide, 42.9 percent of the population has received one dose.

Above average temperatures are set to continue today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today will be another sunny and dry day with a few passing clouds. Conditions look to stay similar on Wednesday with temperatures slowly warming. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s both Thursday and Friday with heat index values approaching triple digits. Rain chances look to move back into the area Friday evening as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s through the weekend.
