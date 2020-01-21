Mosaic seeing more people slipping, falling with recent icy conditions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the recent cold, and icy weather, Mosaic Life Care said they are seeing an uptick in patients that fell or slipped on ice.

Dr. Scott Hall with the emergency department said they saw about 25 injuries related to falling on ice just on Monday. Hall said that is the most so far for 2020.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention injuries tend to happen to the elderly and mainly to the ankles, hips and wrists.

That is why Hall said if someone begins to slip, as hard as it might be, they should not catch themselves.

“Your hip has much or more padding than your wrist, and when people try to catch themselves and that's when they get the wrist fractures,” Hall explained.

Hall said people need to make sure they are wearing proper footwear before they step out the door.

“A lot of the ankles are the people wearing flip flops. They go out to get the mail, get the newspaper, they’re wearing something that doesn’t have any ankle instability, step off a curb and there’s no support and that’s what result in those injuries,” said Hall.

More winter weather is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.