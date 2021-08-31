Mosaic speaks out against viral trend, the 'milk crate challenge'

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A recent viral craze the 'milk crate challenge' has landed some local residents into the emergency room at Mosaic Life Care.

“For that brief moment you might get famous, but now you’ve got an injury that’s going to affect you for the rest of your life,” said Dr. Louis Jamtgaard, Assistant Medical Director at Mosaic Life Care's Emergency Department.

Over the weekend, videos posted to Facebook showed a group of people at Bartlett Park who attempted the recently banned Tik Tok challenge.

The 'milk crate challenge' is where people stack up milk crates in a pyramid formation and then try to climb the crates from one side to the other without wiping out.

Often, the challengers fail and fall from wobbly, highly stacked crates to the ground.

Falls from over the weekend landed a handful of residents into the ER with serious, possibly permanent injuries.

"Several individuals from, I think a recent event this weekend, came in and sustained some pretty serious injuries that could lead to lifelong deficits. If you injure a joint or dislocate a joint you could compress a nerve and you may have nerve damage for the rest of your life. You may develop arthritis and your joint may not function for the remainder of your life," said Dr. Jamtgaard.

For those wondering why anyone would even attempt this dangerous trend, local psychology professors said it all comes down to attention.

“I don’t think people would do the ‘milk crate challenge’ if no one was watching,” said Dr. Corey White, Cognitive Psychology Professor at Missouri Western State University.

Dr. White teaches and researches decision making.

The professor said social media plays a large role as posting online immediately reaches one's audience, friends or even thousands of strangers if it goes viral.

“There’s studies that show when you get a ‘like’ on Facebook, it releases dopamine. It is a rewarding experience and so that drives most of our social media interaction, including mine,” said Dr. White.

While some social media challenges like the 'milk crate challenge' and 'tide pod challenge' are clearly dangerous, the professor said most people have a mindset that their outcome will be better than those who failed.

“Optimism bias is the mindset that if there’s a risky behavior that other people do, I’m more likely to have a positive outcome than other people and I’m less likely to have a negative outcome,” said Dr. White, “It’s the same as smoking cigarettes. Some people are like, ‘Yeah, I know it causes cancer, but for me, I’m stronger than the average person or I’m not going to have that type of consequence.”

However, those consequences are weighing on the shoulders of ER physicians as unnecessary injuries are taking away time and resources from an already strained emergency department.

"In fact right now, I’m treating several COVID patients. We have limited resources with nursing and bed shortages nationwide. For every additional trauma or individual, they require treatment from nurses and physicians to expend resources. When you take that risk, not only do you injure yourself, but you potentially could be displacing another individual here who could be receiving care here,” said Dr. Jamtgaard.

Mosaic ER physicians discourage anyone from attempting this challenge and ask parents to talk to their children on the inherent dangers of this challenge.