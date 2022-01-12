Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mosaic staff strained as Omicron surge continues

“What we’re asking is the public to help us, to do your very best to try and minimize the number of folks that are getting Covid to the point they have to come to the hospital,” Dr. Laney said.

Posted: Jan 12, 2022 4:39 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at Mosaic Life Care are asking the public to do their part in reducing hospitalizations.

During a press conference Tuesday, Dr. Mark Laney along with the incoming chief medical officer Dr. Ed Kammerer said that the hospital is experiencing record high cases.

“When you look at the number of infections, it far surpasses last year’s,” Dr. Kammerer said. “When you look at the number of hospitalizations, we peaked at right around 100 last year, we’re currently running in the low 70s, mid 70s. So from a hospitalization standpoint we’re not as bad as we were last year. When you look at the number of infections inside of our community, it’s substantially higher which leads us to the potential for more problems.”

Now as the pandemic continues into 2022 and staff shortages, hospital staff are feeling the strain.

“We just started into our third year of Covid in effect,” Dr. Kammerer said. “So with that being said, the staff is tired, we have been working hard for a long time.”

With workers out sick, or open positions yet to be filled due to a nationwide shortage of nurses, Mosaic leadership has a plan in place to help ensure patient care continues as normal as possible.

“We do have an extensive plan in place, we’re here to take care of your needs. We are not curtailing any of our other activities because we want to make sure that we don’t harm any patients by not doing the appropriate care,” Dr. Kammerer said. “We have a tiered system approach that will meet our staffing needs. We’re actively looking for agency, we are drawing from our resource pool that we have of people inside our community of people who have already retired and volunteers can help stretch our staff.”

For now, the hospital is not in crisis mode, but things could still change.

“We have about 100 caregivers out with COVID right now and so that is just an additional stress on the system, this is one of the reasons that we have mandated vaccinations for our caregivers because we can’t afford to have a huge percentage of caregivers out with COVID because then it just really restricts our ability to take care of everyone else,” Dr. Laney said.

Mosaic still recommends vaccinating against both COVID-19 and the flu in order to help keep cases down.

“What we’re asking is the public to help us, to do your very best to try and minimize the number of folks that are getting Covid to the point they have to come to the hospital,” Dr. Laney said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 46°
Atchison
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 44°
It was another well above average day with temperatures making it into the 50s. A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to lower 30s. Tomorrow will be our last mild day of the week with temperatures once again making a run for the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will begin to build back into the area tomorrow night. Friday is when the forecast will start to change. The first half of the day looks to be dry and cloudy with temperatures making it into the lower 40s. A cold front will start to approach our area late Friday afternoon into the evening. That will first give us a chance for some light rain. As the front moves through, temperatures will fall, and the rain will eventually change over to snow close to 11 pm. Snow showers will continue overnight into early Saturday morning. Right now, it looks like many areas could see accumulating snow around 1-3 inches. Higher totals will be possible to the north. Cooler temperatures will arrive after the passing of the cold front.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories