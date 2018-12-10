Clear

Mosaic starting to treat flu cases

According to Mosaic Life Care, 65 people tested positive for the flu last week.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 3:02 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's beginning to look a lot like flu season.

According to Mosaic Life Care, 65 people tested positive for the flu last week.

That's down slightly from 86 positive cases reported during the same time last year.

According to the latest flu report from the state's Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri had 1,658 confirmed cases of the flu so far in the 2018-2019 flu season. The flu season typically peaks between December and February.

The CDC recommends the flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Not expecting much in the way of any rain or snow chances for the start of the workweek with lots of sunshine. Monday will be cold and below average with highs in the upper 30s. Above average & warmer temperatures returns on Tuesday as we make a run towards 50 degrees. Wednesday will be slightly cooler but near average with highs in the lower 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events