Mosaic starting to treat flu cases

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's beginning to look a lot like flu season.

According to Mosaic Life Care, 65 people tested positive for the flu last week.

That's down slightly from 86 positive cases reported during the same time last year.

According to the latest flu report from the state's Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri had 1,658 confirmed cases of the flu so far in the 2018-2019 flu season. The flu season typically peaks between December and February.

The CDC recommends the flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older.