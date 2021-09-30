Mosaic stroke team receives award

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care stroke services team received the highest level of recognition from the American Stroke Association.

The award recognizes the hospital's commitment to giving stroke patients the most appropriate treatment according to the latest guidelines.

The stroke services team at Mosaic exceeded all performance and quality requirements for the award.

The doctors say they achieved this through dedicated staff and timeliness, a vital factor in stroke treatment.

"It takes a village to do this. Everyone has to be involved, everyone has to be trained." Dr. Sreenadha Davuluri, M.D. said.

"Not only is it the fifth leading cause of death in the United States but it's the leading cause of disability, so that's why we try to get all of the treatments and the quickness and things together," Stroke Registrar Jon Eivins, RN, BSN, MBA said.

The doctors advise to know the signs of a stroke and to call ems if you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms.

For more information visit Mosaic’s website by CLICKING HERE.