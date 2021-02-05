Man receives a surprise send off from Mosaic after 51 day battle with COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After the entire Hodge family contracted COVID-19 a week before Thanksgiving, Randy Hodge spent the days leading up to the holiday taking care of his wife and children.

“He made us lunch and served it to us. He was the strong one the first week,” said Kassie Hodge, daughter-in-law.

But then Randy was having trouble breathing, had a temperature and knew something was very wrong.

“I told Sheila, ‘I need to go see a doctor. Something isn’t right,’” said Randy Hodge, recovered COVID-19 patient.

Thanksgiving Day, Randy was admitted to the COVID-19 floor at Mosaic Life Care. Three days later, he was taken to the ICU where he would stay for 21 days intermittenly.

“You know, looking at my kids and telling them I’m not sure if their Grandpa is going to make it and that their Grandpa is their best friend, was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do," said Kassie Hodge.

In the ICU, Randy was having trouble breathing on his own. He required a lot of oxygen, a CPAP and came down with pneumonitis. His daughter-in-law, Kassie, is a nurse at Mosaic Life Care. She said pneumonitis, "is air pockets in the lower part of his lungs."

Kassie posted daily updates on her Facebook page on 'Pappa Randy's' good days and his bad days. The Hodge family said the overflow of love and prayers from the community made all the difference.

Brian Hodge, Randy's youngest son, said it was his father's determination that kept him breathing, “I now know where I get some of my grittiness from because he wasn’t going to give up.”

Randy started to get better, slowly. He fighted his way out of the ICU, a battle that changed the lives around him.

“Working at Mosaic, I’ll tell you I probably before wasn’t going to get the vaccine. Let me tell you, I was like sign me up for that injection,” said Kassie.

The family continued to hang on to the small glimmers of hope that Pappa Randy will get better and walk out of the hospital. That day finally came on January 15th.

Randy rolling out of Mosaic after his valiant 51 day battle with COVID-19, a changed man.

“Wear your mask. I was one that never did believe in it and there’s a reason for it,” said Randy.

Randy received a surprise send off from the caregivers who saved his life over the course of two months.

“Never give up. Never give up,” said Randy.

After being released from the local hospital, Randy and his wife are staying with their oldest son in Plattsburg, Missouri while he recovers. Randy said he hopes to celebrate the retirement he missed while he was away.