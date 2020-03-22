Mosaic tightens visitor restrictions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care announced further visitor restrictions at its hospitals and clinics on Sunday.

Starting Monday, March 23, visitors will be limited to one visitor per patient. No visitors under 18 are allowed.

Additionally, every patient and approved visitor will be screened for COVID-19 at the entrance. If anyone screened is experiencing any symptoms, they will be asked to leave.

"We understand how important support people are for the healing process and know this is not easy. We appreciate your understanding as we do everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19," the hospital stated in an email.

For the most updated visitor policy information click here.

As of Sunday, Mosaic reported no positive cases of coronavirus. A total of 42 people have been tested. Results for 32 have come back negative and 10 results are still pending.