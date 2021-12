(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic hosting another vaccine clinic Monday, December 20.

Mosaic will be giving out both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the community vaccine site at the old Gordmans from 8 a.m. to noon.

You can sign up for a spot on Mosaic's website or walk-ins are welcome for first and second doses.

Pediatric doses will not be offered at this clinic, Mosaic reminds patients they can call 816-383-8141 to schedule a pediatric vaccine appointment.