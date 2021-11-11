Mosaic to host more Covid vaccine clinics

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care will be holding more Covid-19 vaccination clinics.

Today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Mosaic Life Care will be hosting a vaccine clinic for children from 5 to 11 years old at North Pointe located at 5210 North Belt Highway.

Another pediatric clinic will be held at the same location this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 816-383-8141. Insurance will be billed.

Mosaic will also be hosting a vaccination clinic for ages 12 and up Wednesday, November 17.

The clinic will be held at the former Gordmans location at East Hills Shopping Center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.