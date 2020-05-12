Mosaic to ramp up coronavirus testing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Screening for coronavirus will ramp up in St. Joseph in the coming days.

Mosaic Life Care announced Tuesday it will hold a drive-through testing for Buchanan County residents on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday May 17 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Testing will take place in the parking garage located on the northeast side of the hospital. Vehicles should enter off of Heartland Road by Plaza 2.

Tests used will be a nasopharyngeal swab. Once samples are collected, they will be sent to Quest Diagnostics for testing.

Results should be available within 72 hours after testing. Those with positive results will receive a call from a Mosaic nurse with further instructions.

About 2,000 tests will be provided by the state of Missouri. Testing will be available at no cost for individuals over the age of 18 regardless of symptoms. Before being tested, please visit health.mo.gov/communitytest or call (877) 435-8411, option 3 to register. Phone-based translation services are available by calling to register.

All individuals being tested will be asked to stay in their vehicle at all times and should be registered separately.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows 121,296 people have been tested statewide. As of Tuesday afternoon, 10,006 tested positive with 524 deaths statewide. The state reports 464 positive tests in Buchanan County with 2 deaths. Only areas in Kansas City and St. Louis have reported more cases.

Buchanan County's rise in confirmed cases comes after 412 Triumph Foods workers tested positive for COVID-19 at the pork processing plant.

Mosaic Life Care reported ten patients in the hospital for the virus as of Tuesday morning.