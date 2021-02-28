Clear
Mosaic urging anyone eligible for COVID vaccine to register before next phase is activated

More than 550,000 more Missourians will be eligible for the vaccine when the new tier is activated.

Posted: Feb 28, 2021 10:24 AM
Updated: Feb 28, 2021 10:25 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you're eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Mosaic Life Care officials recommend you sign up before the next tier is activated.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the state will activate Phase 1B - Tier 3 of its COVID-19 vaccine plan in mid-March.

The state will start vaccinating people in Phase 1B - Tier 3 on Monday, March 15.

Missourians in Phase 1B - Tier 3 include:

  • Education
  • Childcare
  • Communications
  • Energy
  • Food/Agriculture
  • Government
  • Information Technology
  • Transportation Systems
  • Water and Wastewater Systems

More than 550,000 more Missourians will be eligible for the vaccine when the new tier is activated. Missourians in Phase 1A and Phase 1B - Tier 1 and 2 will also remain eligible.

Mosaic expects thousands of people to register once the new tier opens up and recommends anyone 65 years of age and older or over the age of 18 with a chronic condition to go to to www.mymlc.com/vaccine to register

