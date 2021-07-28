Mother charged in connection to death of Gower baby boy, abuse of another

(GOWER, Mo.) A second Gower resident has now been charged in connection to the death of a baby and the abuse of another.

Prosecutors charged Emily Huntsman, 33, with one count of child endangerment causing the death of a child and one count of child endangerment creating a substantial risk of death, according to documents filed in Clinton County Circuit Court on July 14.

According to a probable cause statement, Huntsman is accused of creating a substantial risk to a child by leaving her twin baby boys in the care of Dillon Livingston after observing severe bruising on the children on multiple occasions.

Livingston was charged in May with the murder of his 5-month old son, according to previous KQ2 reporting. One of his sons died from a traumatic brain injury while in his care in mid-February. According to court documents, Livingston admitted to an anger management counselor that he couldn’t take the baby crying anymore so he threw the child on the ground. He has also been charged with abusing his other baby boy.

According to authorities, Huntsman saw signs of abuse on the twins and left the boys in their father’s care anyways. The investigation report says Huntsman was suspicious of bruises and injuries she found on her sons and confronted Livingston about being rough or abusive to the babies. Investigators allege Huntsman saw the signs of abuse and ignored them, ultimately resulting in the death of her child.

Livingston is set for a hearing in Clinton County Circuit court on Sept. 7.

Huntsman has no hearings or court dates scheduled at this time.