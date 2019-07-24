Mother guilty of drowning baby in bath tub

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A jury on Wednesday found a northwest Missouri mother guilty of drowning her infant in a bathtub.

Sydney Jones, 29, was convicted of child abuse, or neglect that resulted in the death of her 6-month-old son.

Buchanan County jurors returned the verdict after 2.5 hours of deliberation.

Jones will be sentenced at a later date in Buchanan County. Jones could face 10 to 30 years in prison for abusing or neglecting a child resulting in death.

Jones' 6-month-old son, Keith, was found dead on December 7, 2017. Police responded to a 911 call about a possible drowned baby in an apartment on Texas Avenue.

At the beginning of the trial, a man named Anthony Holmes testified and recalled calling 911 from a convenience store on King Hill Avenue and telling the dispatcher that his friend (Jones) had drowned her baby.

Holmes was the only adult in the apartment with Jones that night. He testified that he saw Jones hold her baby under the water.

A public defender representing Jones said while baby Keith's death is a tragedy, it was an accident. Jones had nodded off on multiple occasions earlier in the day and that could have happened while Jones was giving her baby a bath.

At trial Wednesday, a forensic pathologist testified that the baby had indeed died of drowning but showed no signs of trauma or abuse.

Jones' defense attorneys did not put on any evidence. Instead, the attorneys highlighted the fact that there was no evidence Jones had a history of abusing her children, Holmes was a reluctant witness with some inconsistent statements, and Jones had fallen asleep at least twice in Holmes' presence.

Jones was arrested on Dec. 8, 2017, and charged with felony child abuse, or neglect, resulting in the death of a child. She was 27 years old at the time of the arrest.